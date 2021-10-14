Special cover on Thirubuvanam silk sarees released

Thiruchirapalli :

Thirubuvanam is located en route to Mayiladuthurai from Kumbakonam and Thirubuvanam silk sarees are as famous as the Kanchipuram silk and is marketed by Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers Co-operative (THICO) society. Till today, the Thirubuvanam sarees are famous for its long lasting zari, colour and designs.





As per history, the weavers from Sourashtra Community had settled in Thirubuvanam to make sarees of various designs as per the request by the rulers like Nayak and Serfoji kings and they are good at weaving sarees by handlooms and more than 1,500 such families are living in Thirubuvanam and Kumbakonam areas. These workers undertake weaving with the raw materials distributed through THICO society.





Meanwhile, in order to honour its uniqueness, the Coordinator of Intellectual Property Rights Attorney Association P Sanjay Gandhi applied for the GI tag for the Thirubuvanam saree in 2014 and the saree got the GI tag in 2019.





In such a backdrop, as a part of 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Postal Department has been releasing special covers for all the commodities that got the GI tags. On Wednesday, the Postal Department released the special cover for Thirubuvanam saree.





The Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Director P Arumugam released the cover and the Government Chief Whip Kovi Chezhian received it in the presence of Sanjay Gandhi.





Sanjay Gandhi said, as many as 35 items have received GI tag in Tamil Nadu so far among which nine are from Thanjavur district. “The Postal Department has honoured the unique Thirubuvanam silk saree and this would certainly encourage the weavers of this particular region,” he said.





According to the Postal Department, they have released special covers for various commodities tagged with GI, including Salem Ven Pattu saree, Cora Cotton sarees of Coimbatore, Sungudi Saree from Madurai, Bhavani carpet, Natchiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku, Nagercoil traditional jewellery works, Eathamozhi tall coconut tree, Mamallapuram granite sculptures, Chettinad kandangi saree and Pattamadai mattress.