OPS flays Karnataka for delaying Cauvery water release

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the issue and urge the neighbouring state to ensure immediate supply of Cauvery water.





Pointing out that over 85 per cent of agricultural land in the Delta region is dependent on Cauvery water for irrigation, OPS recalled that the Cauvery Water Management Board has recently passed orders to release water. As per the earlier, water-sharing agreement and tribunal directions, Karnataka should have provided 25.853 TMC for September and it should provide another 14 TMC during October.





For the two months, the Karnataka government should approximately provide 40 TMC, but Karnataka is dilly-dallying on the issue.





This is contradictory to the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery water dispute. Chief Minister Stalin should intervene at the earliest and ensure that the state gets its due share.