Rise in inflow pushes Mettur dam level up by 2ft

Coimbatore :

The dam realised an inflow of 28,394 cusecs at 8 am on Wednesday. It was a sharp increase from 19,068 cusecs on Tuesday morning. While the inflow is expected to go up further, the discharge from the dam has been reduced to a bare minimum of 100 cusecs into the river and 550 cusecs into the canal.





As the volume of inflow remains larger than the discharge, the storage level in the dam has also gone up by more than two feet from 82.92 feet on Tuesday to 85.17 feet on Wednesday. The storage level in the dam was at 72.680 feet on October 1.





Meanwhile, coracle operations were suspended in Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district for the second consecutive day following an increase in inflow from Karnataka dams.





The water flow in Hogenakkal was around 26,000 cusecs at 8 am on Wednesday. As the heavy inflow led to flooding, the district administration has issued an order suspending coracle operations. Also, the police and fire service personnel were patrolling along the flooded Cauvery river to prevent people from entering the water body.