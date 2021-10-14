Tamil Nadu Governor, leaders extend festival greetings

Chennai :

In his message, Mr Ravi said, “I am happy to extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami.” Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, the festival of Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadasami symbolises the victory of good over evil and celebration of the annihilation of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, he said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.





“This festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth. It inspires us to live by the eternal values of honesty, compassion, harmony and truthfulness. The life of Lord Rama is a monumental embodiment of these eternal values. May this festival ignite the lamp of knowledge, wisdom and bless our people with good health, happiness, prosperity and success in our future endeavours. May the life of Lord Rama inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the society, state and the country and make an Atma Nirbhar Bharat for the good of all,” the Governor said.





Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami also greeted the people on the occasion.