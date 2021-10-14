CM meets Guv for Prez nod to anti-NEET Bill

Chennai :

Stalin, who visited Raj Bhavan, along with Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, was understood to have persuaded the Governor to get the President’s nod for Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill 2021. The Bill seeking to dispense with NEET and admit students for UG medical courses based on the marks obtained in Class 12 final exam was passed on the last day of the recently prorogued budget session of the Assembly.





The bill was passed based on the recommendations of the justice AK Rajan committee, which studied and flagged the adverse impact of NEET on rural and urban poor students in the state. Attempting to muster support of other non-BJP ruled states for scrapping NEET, Stalin has been deputing his party MPs to meet other 11 Chief Ministers.





On Wednesday, DMK deputy Parliamentary party leader and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi met Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik and presented a copy of AK Rajan committee report and the letter written in this regard by Stalin. The state government has already translated the committee into several regional languages.