CM urged to declare Kalam’s birth anniv as ‘Students Uprising Day’

The legendary leader was born in a small hamlet at Rameswaram, Ramanathapuram district, on October 15 in 1931. Kalam was the eleventh President of India. Also known as the Missile Man of India, he took the nation to great heights with his scientific discoveries.





Despite his busy schedule, Kalam used to spend his time with students, especially children.





During his lifetime, Kalam, the Bharat Ratna recipient, interacted with students instilling courage in their minds to achieve extraordinary things in their lives. Kalam was dearly loved by all and hence, P Justin Antony, president, INFIDET on Wednesday requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to declare the birthday of Kalam as ‘Maanavar Eluchi Naal.’