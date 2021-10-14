AIADMK routed in integrated Vellore: loses all 20 PUs

Vellore :

While the DMK was able to win only in Katpadi and Kandili panchayat unions in the present Vellore and Ranipet districts in the last local body polls, this time the ruling party won all 20 unions.





Of the 14 district panchayat wards in Vellore district, the DMK won 13 and the remaining ward was bagged by Congress. Of the 138 panchayat union wards in Vellore district, the DMK romped home in 102 wards, the AIADMK in 20 and the Congress in one, while the PMK managed to clinch 7, the CPI 1 and the remaining 6 went to independents.





In Ranipet district, the DMK romped home in all 13 district panchayat wards. In the 127 panchayat union wards, the DMK won 80, AIADMK 16, PMK 17, Congress 1, independents 8 and AMMK 1.





In Tirupattur district the DMK won 12 of the 13 district panchayat wards while the remaining ward was bagged by the Congress party. Of the 125 panchayat union wards, the DMK won 78, the AIADMK 33, BJP 1, DMDK 1 and independents 11 wards, the final results revealed.