1,050 kg catch by banned nets seized, licences of 2 boats suspended

Thiruchirapalli :

There were widespread complaints about the use of banned twin trawling nets across the coastal areas, including Sethubavachatram and Mallipattinam in the district, following which the officials from the Fisheries Department conducted a surprise inspection under the direct monitoring of Assistant Director (Fisheries) Sivakumar at sea.





Officials found two boats owned by Thiru Neelakandan and Marimuthu, both from Sethubavachatram using the banned twin trawling nets and soon, they confiscated the equipment and their catch. “We have suspended the license of both the mechanised boats for one month,” said Sivakumar.