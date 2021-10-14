Series of instructions, restrictions in place for Thevar Jayanthi

Madurai :

As COVID restrictions are in place, mass congregation or procession is not allowed from October 28 to 30.





Five leaders of registered political parties or other representatives of such parties would be allowed to take part in the Thevar Guru Puja only after taking permission from the Collector.





Seeking cooperation from the leaders of the parties, they were asked to pay homage at the memorial in time slots allotted for them.





Moreover, the number of vehicles for these representatives is three and permissions could be obtained through online ‘Ramanathapuram.nic.in’ from October 18 to 24.





Moreover, they were restricted from using any hired vehicle or open type vehicle, bursting crackers and loud hailers. Banners, annadhanam are also disallowed. The memorial should be approached by them only through permitted routes.