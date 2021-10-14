Ruling party won by violations: OPS, EPS

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the ruling DMK has snatched the victory of AIADMK candidates by resorting to poll violations and the AIADMK booth managers and reporters were chased away from several polling stations to facilitate illegal undemocratic victory of ruling DMK, AIADMK leaders alleged in their statement.





In a politically loaded statement, both OPS and EPS termed the State Election Commission as an extended body of the DMK that has killed the spirit of local body elections. The three-page statement had examples and allegations quoting each district that went into polls.





The statement also alleged that the Ranipet Collector and district election officer Baskara Pandian behaved like a DMK functionary. The IAS officer gave oral instructions to presiding officers to ensure the victory of all DMK candidates by giving the certificate of election, OPS and EPS said in their statement.





The Opposition also said that postal ballot papers were found without the seal in Tirupattur and after the local media exposed it, the polling staff were placed under suspension.





The statement noted that series of complaints lodged by AIADMK, including the rejection of nominations were not addressed by SEC commissioner.