TNEA: Over 55,000 seats allotted after three rounds of counselling

Chennai :

Dr T Purushothaman, the Additional Director of Higher Education Department and the official in charge of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021), said on Wednesday that a total of 11,224 students have got provisional allotments during the first round of counselling. Similarly, provisional allocations were made to 20,438 students who participated in the second round of counselling. In the third round, 23,716 candidates got allotments, he said.





“So far, provisional allotment was made to as many as 55,378 candidates at the end of the third round of counselling,” he added.





In the fourth and final round of counselling, 50,854 students are expected to appear, the official said. “The choice of filling of courses and colleges began from Wednesday morning,” he said.





The tentative allocation for the students in the last round of counselling would be made on October 15. “After confirmation from them, the provisional allocation will be made for these students on October 17.” “The supplementary counselling will take place from October 19 to 23. Subsequently, counselling for SC will also take place on October 24 and 25,” he said. The final list of the students who got engineering seats would be released on October 25 evening. The colleges are expected to open for first-year students in the first week of November.





Provisional allocations:





First Round: 11, 224





Second Round: 20, 438





Third Round: 23, 716





Total so far: 55, 378



