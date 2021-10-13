Employee murder case: CB-CID gets one-day custody of DMK MP

Chennai :

Cuddalore's Chief Judicial Magistrate, N. Prabakar on Wednesday granted one day custody of Ramesh, who, along with five factory employees, is accused of murdering K. Govindarasu, 60, and directed the CB-CID to produce him before it on Thursday noon.





The CB-CID, which is investigating the case after the deceased's family alleged that they won't get justice from the Kadampulliyur police, had sought two-day custody of Ramesh but the court allowed only one day.





According to the FIR registered by the Kadampulliyur police, Govindarasu was allegedly tortured to death by Ramesh and other workers for stealing 7 kg of cashew from the factory.





Govindarasu was brought to the local police station on September 19 evening by two workers of the cashew factory, Kandavelu, and Shanmugham, who complained that he had stolen 7 kg of cashew from the factory. On finding that the accused was bleeding from the mouth, police directed the two to take him to the hospital and bring him back. However, they went back to the factory and on September 20 morning, Govindarasu was found dead in the premises of the factory.





While the cashew factory management, including Ramesh, claimed that he committed suicide, the family alleged that he was killed by the MP and his accomplices.





Ramesh was on the run and PMK leader, Dr. S. Ramadoss had called upon the police to immediately arrest him or he would tamper with the evidence.





He surrendered before the court on Monday.



