Stalin inaugurates scheme for converting gold jewels offered in temples into bars

Chennai :

The scheme, which was inaugurated through video conference, will initially be implemented in Karumari Amman Temple in Thiruverkadu, Mariamman Temples in Samayapuram and Irukkankudi. The jewels offered to deities in the last 10 years were kept in the respective temples without melting them and after DMK came to power, HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu said in the state Assembly. He announced that gold jewels except those used in the temples would be sent for melting.





As announced, the state govt appointed three Judges, Raju, Mala and Ravichanda Babu, for overseeing the process of segregating the jewels in three zones such as Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchy, respectively. The process of segregating jewels will be video recorded and jewels will be sent to the Union govt's refinery in Mumbai to be converted into gold bars.





The converted gold bars will be deposited in the banks as gold bonds and the interest availed from the banks will be used for temple works. If the need arises for making jewels for the deities the deposited gold jewels will be taken from the banks and will be used for making jewels.





The scheme of converting gold jewels offered in temples into gold bars has been in place since 1977 and so far 497.795 kilograms of gold bars have been deposited in nationalised banks.