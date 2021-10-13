OPS slams Karnataka govt for not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Pointing out that over 85 per cent of agricultural land in the Delta region is dependent on Cauvery water for irrigation activities, OPS recalled that the Cauvery Water Management Board has recently passed orders to release water.





As per the earlier water-sharing agreement and water disputes tribunal direction, Karnataka should have provided 25.853 TMC of water for September and it should provide another 14 TMC water during October.





For the two months, the Karnataka government should approximately provide 40 TMC of water. However, even after the Cauvery water management board passing new order the Karnataka is dilly-dallying on the issue delaying the release of water.





This is an act that is contradictory to the Supreme court order on the Cauvery water dispute. Stalin is likely to intervene at the earliest and take necessary steps to ensure that the Cauvery water is released, and farming activities are taken up in the State.