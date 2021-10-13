Public Prosecutor under DVAC scanner for demanding bribe in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

The Directorate of Vigilance and AntiCorruption has filed a case against A Dhanalakshmi, formerly additional PP at Mahila Court, Tiruvallur, based on a complaint from a mother of a woman harassment victim.





The complainant had lodged the petition in January 2017.The complainant's daughter had initially lodged a complaint at the Ambattur police station against a youth who had sexually exploited her after promising to marry her. And accordingly, the police had registered a case under IPC Sections 376, 417 and Section 4 of the prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.





The charge sheet was filed in Mahila Court, Tiruvallur.On summon, the petitioner and her two daughters went to the said court and met the Public Prosecutor, Dhanalakshmi, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the petitioner to conduct prosecution in the case.





When the petitioner expressed her inability to pay the said huge amount, Dhanalakshmi further demanded Rs.25,000 and insisted that unless the bribe amount is paid she will not conduct the case properly. The petitioner is said to have given two instalments of Rs 5,000 each in April and May of 2016.





However, Dhanalakshmi again reiterated her demand of Rs 50,000 and threatened that the accused will be acquitted if she was not paid.DVAC, based on the petition from the victim's mother, carried out a preliminary enquiry.





It was revealed that Dhanalakshmi had demanded illegal gratification not only from the particular petitioner but also from several other litigants. "She had demanded illegal gratification other than legal remuneration as a motive to exercise proper function as an Additional Public Prosecutor and committed criminal misconduct by abusing her position as a public prosecutor in charge of the case," DVAC said. The Chennai bench has registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.