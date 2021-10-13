Over 55K students get seats in TN Engineering counselling

Chennai :

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in charge Dr T Purushothaman on Wednesday said that a total of 11,224 students have got provisional allotments during the first round of counselling.





"Similarly, provisional allocations were made to a total of 20,438 students, who participated in the second round of counselling," he said adding that as many as 23,716 candidates got allotments during the third round of counselling.





"Accordingly, so far, the provisional allotment was made to as many as 55,378 at the end of the third round of counselling," he added.





Stating that 50,854 students were expected to appear for the fourth and final round of counselling, the official said that choice of filling of courses and colleges will begin from today (Wednesday) morning".





Pointing out that the tentative allocation for the students in the last round of counselling will be made on October 15, he said, "After the confirmation, provisional allocation will be made for these students on October 17".





According to him, this year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University, have as many as 1,51,870 against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531.





"After the academic admission procedure, supplementary counselling will take place from October 19 to 23," he said adding that subsequently, the counselling for SC will also take place on October 24 and 26.





The official said the final list of students, who got engineering seats in the State, will be released on October 25 evening. He said the colleges for the first-year engineering students were expected to be opened in the first week of November.