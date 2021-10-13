TN will constitute Press Council as per High Court's instruction: Minister Saminathan

Chennai :

The court had in August directed to constitute the Council headed by a retired judge within 90 days and the government is taking steps to form the same, Saminathan told reporters here.





The council will solve all the problems being faced by the journalist community, he said, adding that steps were taken to provide houses to journalists through the Housing board.





On DMK sweeping the local body polls across the State, he said that this was a reflection of people's acceptance to the various schemes being implemented by Chief Minister M K Stalin.





Earlier, Saminathan inaugurated a permanent photo exhibition on the premises of the district Collectorate and also reviewed the safety and other equipment utilised for disaster management as part of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021.





CPI(M) MP P R Natarajan, district Collector G M Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Information Department Director Jayasheelan were among those present at the event.