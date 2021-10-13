TN civic polls: Independents score more than small parties

Chennai :

The PMK also won some seats in northern districts where the party took on the Dravidian majors.





“In the case of district councillor and union councillor posts the fight was only between the ruling DMK and a distance opposition AIADMK. PMK managed to win a few union councillor posts which were relatively low when compared to DMK’s kitty,” opined political commentator S Agneeswaran.





According to State Election Commission sources, the PMK has so far won 11 union councillor seats in the local body elections conducted for nine districts. The Dr S Ramadoss led party was also leading in around 20 union councillor seats in Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupattur and Kallakurichi districts. In Vellore and Ranipet districts, the party has performed well as it was leading in close to 15 union councillor seats in both the districts.





Meanwhile, smaller parties like Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) did not perform as expected. The NTK was able to get seats only in single digits. Except for a couple of wins in Ranipet district, the party fared poorly. AMMK led by former RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran was another upset.





In case of rural town panchayats, where the polls were held on non-political basis, the results were diversified. Of the total 23,000 posts, more than 1,000 independents emerged as winners in the rural town panchayat councillor elections. Without any political party backing several candidates had won and the certificates were handed over to them by the presiding officers, a government official on poll duty said.





Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members win





Interestingly members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam also claimed victory in 51 seats in rural panchayats.





When reports last came in, 60 per cent of the results of the total 23,000 posts were announced and most of them went in favour of the DMK. The final results are expected early on Wednesday morning, the official added.





Meanwhile, poll arrangements by the State Election Commission came under scanner with the final results of local bodies getting delayed till late in the night. “Poor arrangements for government staff on poll duty like lack of drinking water, food and toilet facilities delayed the counting process. We were forced to count the votes despite shortcomings,” said a government school teacher posted on poll duty for Chengalpattu district.