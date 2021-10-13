DMK decimates Oppn in rural body elections in nine districts

Chennai :

Going by the lead trends until late Tuesday, DMK and its allies are set to win nearly 90 per cent of the seats in the four-tier civic polls held in two stages on October 6 and 9 for the newly created districts.





Riding on the popularity of Stalin and his four-month-old government, the ruling party ‘won’ all nine district panchayats. Around 8 pm on Tuesday, the DMK led alliance was leading around 115 of the total 140 district panchayat councillor seats in the aforesaid districts, while the opposition AIADMK alliance was leading in a meagre six district panchayat wards.





The DMK-led alliance also had comfortable leads in over 85 per cent of the 1,380 panchayat union wards. It was leading in 484 of the 580 panchayat union wards, reducing the leads of a faction-ridden AIADMK and company to just 55 union wards.





Contesting alone after snapping ties with the AIADMK, the PMK only managed to lead in a little over a dozen panchayat union wards. Seven of the nine districts are believed to be PMK strongholds, especially Villupuram where the ruling DMK had a clean sweep in the home turf of former AIADMK Minister CVe Shanmugam, who lost the MLA election a few months ago.





Vote share gap between DMK, AIADMK may climb up to 10 pc





The DMK which performed better in Central and North Tamil Nadu surged its poll percentage further when compared to the recently held Assembly polls.





“Going by the trends, poll officials said that the margin between the AIADMK and the DMK which was around 3 per cent in the May 2021 Assembly polls will widen by at least by 10 per cent if the trend continues,” an official on poll duty monitoring the early results and party vote percentage said.





AIADMK and AMMK lost deposit in several wards of Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Salem and Theni. Of the 23,000 posts that are being filled for local bodies, only 1,573 posts were fought on party symbol basis. The DMK took a strong lead in about 85 per cent of the wards seats, SEC sources said.