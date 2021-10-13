Elusive tiger spotted after 8 days in Ombetta

Coimbatore :

An examination of the images recorded on Tuesday left the Forest Department completely surprised as it proved beyond doubt that the tiger is very much alive and also in good health.





After the big cat disappeared for more than a week, the officials began to raise doubts that the old and ailing carnivore may have become inactive and could be in its end stage of life.





“It was captured in a camera fixed in the Ombetta area in Mudumalai. There is a possibility for the tiger to move towards Devan Estate and Mayfield areas, where it was involved in a series of cattle kills and attacks on tribal people. Therefore, villagers from these neighbourhoods have been advised through loudspeakers to stay indoors as a precaution,” said an official.





Some of the tribal villagers also claimed to have seen the tiger and informed the Forest Department on its movement. Currently, the tiger has moved from Masinagudi to the Mudumalai area. Despite sightings efforts to tranquilize the animal did not materialise.