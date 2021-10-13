MoU signed for logistics park

A MoU to setup a multi-modal logistics park in Mappedu village in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore was signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The agreement was signed by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), National Highway Logistics Management Ltd and Chennai Port. The multi-modal logistics park will be developed with the help of both public and private contributions. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sarbanandha Sonawal and General VK Singh, who joined the Chief Minister through video conferencing.
