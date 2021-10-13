Farmers trained in bio-inputs

Madurai :

Farmers were trained in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday against a backdrop of rural empowerment through bio-inputs. Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, organised the programme, in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi. It was organised at Vadapatti village, Sivakasi block. Professor R Thamizh Vendan explained about the bio compost preparation from palmyra waste and combustion of Prosopis to obtain biochar, a charcoal like substance. Over 100 farmers participated in the training programme.



