Police plaint on trespass at dam

Vellore :

PWD’s water resources division (WRD) has filed a complaint with the Gudiyattam taluk police about local youth diving and swimming in Mordana reservoir despite prohibitory orders, officials said on Tuesday. With the district receiving good rain, the Mordana dam in Gudiyattam reached its FTL (full tank level) and water has been released into the Kaundanya River which flows into Gudiyattam town. To ensure safety, Collector B Kumaravel Pandian had issued orders that bathing and washing clothes in the river and the dam should not be undertaken. However, some youth threw caution to the winds and clambering onto the support pillar in Mordana dam, took selfies and then dived into the water. A video of this trespass reached the Collector, who ordered the PWD to act.



