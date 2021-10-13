Deputy BDO held on graft charges

Thiruchirapalli :

A Deputy Block Development Officer (BDO) was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 for regularisation of plots in Thanjavur on Tuesday. According to DVAC, Anandan (42), a resident from Rajarajan Nagar in Nanjikottai approached the Deputy BDO and Manager of Panchayat Union Office M Swaminathan (52) for regularisation of his plots at Aravindan Nagar and Swaminathan demanded a bribe of Rs 9,000 for it. Anandan approached the DVAC, Thanjavur and lodged a complaint. A DVAC team led by DSP Raju went to the office and caught Swaminathan red handed while accepting the bribe.



