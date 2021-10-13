Paddy washed away as DPC wall collapses

Thiruchirapalli :

Rains has been lashing entire Thanjavur at night for the past one week and on Monday night the district experienced heavy downpour that resulted in inundation of main areas like Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai and kuruvai crop that was ready for harvest submerged in these areas.





The paddy that was sent to the DPCs also got drenched and farmers had to dry them to control the moisture condition. Hence, they were demanding adequate number of dryer machines to reduce moisture. But, farmers were asked to wait for a revised order on moisture condition. In such a situation, farmers had spread the paddy for drying at Pookulam DPC near Karanthai in Thanjavur. However, due to the heavy rains on Monday, a four-foot high and 60-foot long wall around the DPC collapsed and the paddy was washed away.



