No quarterly, half-yearly exams for classes 10-12 in TN: Education Minister

Chennai :

After chairing a review meeting with regard to the opening of schools for the students from Class 1 to 8, the Minister said, “situation does not arise to conduct both quarterly and half-yearly exams for those students.”





However, he said annual exams will be conducted by March and for which a test would be conducted in December to review the preparations level of the students. The Minister also pointed out that schools will be reopened for students of Class 1 to Class 8 on November 1.