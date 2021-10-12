BJP functionary gets one vote in local body polls, netizens troll

Coimbatore :

D Karthik, a BJP youth wing leader, had lost by securing a single vote in the rural local body polls. He contested for the post of ward councilor in the elections held for Periyanaickenpalayam union in Kurudampalayam Panchayat.





As the results were announced on Tuesday, social media users trolled him saying even his four other family members did not vote for him. Soon the hashtag #SingleVoteBJP started trending on Twitter at national level.





However, D Karthik told media that he only contested as an independent on a car symbol. “I and my family members have vote only in ward 4 of the panchayat and not in ward 9, where I contested. A motivated false campaign has been spread against me,” he said.





Six candidates contested for the post of ward councilor in the 9th ward and the DMK candidate emerged victorious by securing 387 votes out of the total polled 913 votes. DMDK candidate Ravi Kumar also secured just two votes in the ward.