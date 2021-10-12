Maoist secret meeting: NIA raid 12 locations in TN, 2 in Chennai

Chennai :

Raids are currently underway at two locations in Chennai as well, sources in NIA said.





Other places where searches are going on are Krishnagiri, Salem, Coimbatore, Theni and Sivaganga. Searches are on in Kerala and Karanataka.





NIA believes that the Reds are currently engaged in recruiting fresh blood and strengthening the Trijunction forest base located in merging areas of Kerala-Tamil Nadu and Karnataka borders. There are efforts to strengthen the armed struggle of the Naxalites functioning in various dalams of under Western Ghats Sepcial Zonal Committee.





At least eight Maoists from Tamil Nadu had figured in the case registered last week by Kochi NIA. The FIR names TN top Naxal Kalidas, a native of Ramanathapuram, Danish alias Krishna of Coimbatore, Velmurugan of Theni, Santhosh Kumar of Coimbatore besides Manivasakam, Kuppuraj, Ajitha and Karthik. The FIR had named 19 Maoists including 2 from Karnataka while the rest are believed to be from Kerala.





The said training camp, held from 23 to 30 September 2016 in the Nilambur forest, near Mundakadavu in Malappuram was organized by the accused as part of larger conspiracy to commit terrorist acts by attacking various security agencies of the Government with firearms and thereby to wage war against Union of India, claimed the FIR.





Upon investigation, it was revealed that accused in this case are active members of proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist) who were involved in conducting a training camp of CPI (Maoist), including arms training, flag hoisting and study classes in connection with the formation day of CPI (Maoist) and had engaged in anti-national activities, noted the FIR further.