OPS, EPS discuss 50th year celebrations

Chennai :





Starting October 17, the AIADMK would hold year-long celebrations of the golden jubilee (2021-22) of its founding. The meeting, which was also attended by former ministers and other senior party functionaries, discussed in detail to celebrate the golden jubilee in a grand manner. OPS and EPS said that the celebrations will also be held acorss the country.

