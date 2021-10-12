OPS, EPS discuss 50th year celebrations

AIADMK will be celebrating the golden jubilee on October 17.
Chennai: As the Opposition AIADMK will be celebrating the golden jubilee of its founding from October 17, senior leaders, including party coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held discussions on Monday at the party headquarters in this regard.
Starting October 17, the AIADMK would hold year-long celebrations of the golden jubilee (2021-22) of its founding. The meeting, which was also attended by former ministers and other senior party functionaries, discussed in detail to celebrate the golden jubilee in a grand manner. OPS and EPS said that the celebrations will also be held acorss the country.
