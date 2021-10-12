2 boys collecting jamuns drown in lake

Two boys, who went to collect jamun fruits, drowned in a lake near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Monday
Thiruchirapalli: P Sivasakthivel (14) from Musiri village near Pattukkottai along with his friend B Kamalesh (11) from the same area were in the habit of collecting jamun fruits every day. On Sunday evening, the duo went to the banks of a lake in the locality to collect fruits as usual and they failed to return even after a long time. So their parents went in search of them. On Monday, the residents located the body of Sivasakthivel in the banks of the lake. Fire and rescue personnel searched for Kamalesh and located his body in the afternoon. Mathukur police registered a case.
