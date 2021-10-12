Tamil Nadu, a model in containing COVID: Vaiko

amil Nadu shows the way to the nation on measures taken in containing the spread of COVID.
Madurai: Vaiko, MDMK general secretary, said on Monday after paying homage to a cadre of his party near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. Taking a dig at BJP state president, he said K Annamalai did not know anything about politics and has no ideology. Annamalai was once a police officer in Bengaluru and still maintains the same police mentality. Talking to reporters, Vaiko responded to a query on whether his son Durai Vaiyapuri has a possibility to enter into politics, saying he did not encourage his son to enter politics.
Conversations