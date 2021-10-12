Elusive tiger suspected to be in hibernation

The elusive MDT-23 tiger, which triggered panic killing human beings and cattle, is believed to have gone into a state of ‘hibernation’ due to its old age and injuries in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).
Coimbatore: Expert veterinarians involved in the mammoth operation to capture the tiger have raised speculations that the carnivore may have become completely idle in some thicket. “There is a possibility for the animal to be in its last stages of life. Already, the tiger appeared extremely fragile and bore multiple injuries on its face and body caused in a fight with another carnivore. It may not have died still as neither the carcass was found nor its decay smell have emerged,” said an official.
