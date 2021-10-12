TR Baalu discusses projects with Southern Railway GM

Chennai :





The DMK Parliamentary party leader also asked the officials to construct escalators for platforms five to eight at Tambaram terminal, new lines from Thirukuvalai to Nagapattinam, Thanjavur to Pattukottai via Orathanadu and Mannargudi to Pattukottai via Madukkur.





The zonal general manager, a statement from Baalu’s office said, has agreed to expedite action on extension of Mumbai - Madurai express train to Thoothukudi, operation of new express train between Chennai and Thoothukudi via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam and stoppage of Tiruchendur Express at Alwarthirunagar and stoppage of Nagercoil - Mumbai Express at Tirupati, as was requested by DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Baalu, who submitted the petitions of DMK MPs with the railway officials, asked John Thomas to offer stoppage to Tejas Express at Tambaram and at Ambattur for Nilgiri Express, Chennai-Bengaluru Express and Kovai Express. The meeting attended by DMK’s south Chennai MP Thamizachi Thangapandian and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran also sought to expedite Avadi - Sriperumbudur - Guduvanchery new railway line started in 2012.