Congress mounts pressure to act on Seeman for vitriolic talk

Chennai :

Congress MP from Karur, S Jothimani posted a video of the YouTuber’s inflammatory speech on alleged NTK stage and said, “The speech is a crime under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Peace of Tamil Nadu and the future of Tamil youths will be disturbed by it. We should not compromise even a wee bit on the peace of Tamil Nadu. The state government should initiate strict action.”





Citing Seeman’s presence on the dais, Jothimani added, “The inflammatory speech would have happened only with the guidance and provocation of Seeman. Hence, he should also be arrested under the National Security Act. It has happened in the past too.”





Last week, state Congress president KS Alagiri demanded that Seeman be booked under Goondas Act for inciting violence through his inflammatory speeches after the latter made alleged derogatory remarks about Congress leaders Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.





The Congress was not alone in demanding police crackdown on NTK leaders. A few DMK supporters, including the party’s Dharmapuri MP Senthilkumar had flagged the vitriol of the NTK members against the government and the Chief Minister.