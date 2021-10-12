Congress mounts pressure to act on Seeman for vitriolic talk

The state Congress has mounted pressure on Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) for allegedly spewing venom in public. On a day when a Tamil nationalism supporting YouTuber was arrested for making inflammatory speech again, Congress leaders in the state have demanded slapping of NSA (National Security Act) on Seeman for inciting violence.
Chennai:
Congress MP from Karur, S Jothimani posted a video of the YouTuber’s inflammatory speech on alleged NTK stage and said, “The speech is a crime under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Peace of Tamil Nadu and the future of Tamil youths will be disturbed by it. We should not compromise even a wee bit on the peace of Tamil Nadu. The state government should initiate strict action.”
Citing Seeman’s presence on the dais, Jothimani added, “The inflammatory speech would have happened only with the guidance and provocation of Seeman. Hence, he should also be arrested under the National Security Act. It has happened in the past too.”
Last week, state Congress president KS Alagiri demanded that Seeman be booked under Goondas Act for inciting violence through his inflammatory speeches after the latter made alleged derogatory remarks about Congress leaders Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress was not alone in demanding police crackdown on NTK leaders. A few DMK supporters, including the party’s Dharmapuri MP Senthilkumar had flagged the vitriol of the NTK members against the government and the Chief Minister.
