NTK functionary held for derogatory remarks against CM Stalin

The NTK has been organising a series of protests against alleged smuggling of mines and minerals by looting the natural wealth along Western Ghats in Kanniyakumari to neighboring Kerala. Apart from criticising the Chief Minister, the YouTuber also claimed that ‘we are the sons of LTTE leader Prabhakaran’ and made controversial comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.





After the demonstration, Seeman along with the cadre was said to have garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj at Nagercoil. Later, the YouTuber was nabbed by the Thuckalay police in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district at around 9.30 pm sources said. Kanniyakumari SP V Badri Narayanan said the YouTuber was charged under Sections 143, 153, 153 A, 505 (2), 506 (1), 269 and 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary and YouTuber ‘Saattai’ Durai Murugan (33) was arrested by Thuckalay police in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday night on charges of allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin at a protest demonstration spearheaded by its party chief coordinator Seeman in Thuckalay.