TN Government allotes Rs 189.8 cr for rehabilitation of waterbodies

Chennai :

According to the GO, the rehabilitation of the system tanks, non-system tanks, anaicuts, supply channels and canals, including environmental and ground water components comprising 25 packages in nine sub-basins, will be implemented at a cost of Rs 189.8 crore. Out of the nine sub-basins, seven were in Chennai region and the remaining two sub basins were in Madurai and Tiruchy regions.





Cheyyar, Chinnar, Gummidipoondi, Manimukthanadhi, Musukundanadhi, Paravanar and Vagavathy sub basins in Chennai region, Marudaiyar in Tiruchy region and Nambiyar in Madurai region would be the nine sub-basins that would be covered. A total of 36,893 hectares in the nine sub-basins would benefit from the project, the GO said.





At present, the emergency rehabilitation of flood affected tank systems (during 2015 monsoon season) have been completed and the works in 18 sub-basins under Phase-I were nearing completion. Further, the works in 16 sub-basins under Phase-II were in progress and the works in nine sub-basins would be taken up as part of Phase-III works.