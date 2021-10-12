2 persons from Dalit hamlet attacked

Madurai :

Following the attack, a group of residents from the hamlet lodged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Madurai Superintendent of Police V Baskaran reached the spot and pacified the agitators.





After inquiries, the SP said a group from Meenakshipatti rode bikes in a rash manner on Sunday morning and some of the residents of the hamlet asked them to ride slow as children were playing. Later in the evening, a 12 member-gang from Meenakshipatti and nearby areas returned to the hamlet and abused the residents which led to a heated exchange between the two groups. Subsequently, more persons from Meenakshipatti village came to the spot and assaulted a few people. Some residents of the hamlet retaliated in which some attackers were injured. Four among the gang were college students. In a quick follow-up action, three persons were secured in connection with the attack and a hunt is on to nab others, the SP said.





Based on a complaint lodged by V Palanimurugan, Checkanurani police have registered cases under various sections, sources said.