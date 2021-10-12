2 persons from Dalit hamlet attacked

Two residents of Ayothidasar Nagar, a Dalit hamlet, at A Kokkulam village in Thirumangalam taluk of Madurai district were allegedly attacked by an armed gang in the locality on Sunday night. The victims, Rajaram (48) and his daughter Thenmozhi (18), suffered head injuries.
Madurai:
Following the attack, a group of residents from the hamlet lodged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. Madurai Superintendent of Police V Baskaran reached the spot and pacified the agitators.
After inquiries, the SP said a group from Meenakshipatti rode bikes in a rash manner on Sunday morning and some of the residents of the hamlet asked them to ride slow as children were playing. Later in the evening, a 12 member-gang from Meenakshipatti and nearby areas returned to the hamlet and abused the residents which led to a heated exchange between the two groups. Subsequently, more persons from Meenakshipatti village came to the spot and assaulted a few people. Some residents of the hamlet retaliated in which some attackers were injured. Four among the gang were college students. In a quick follow-up action, three persons were secured in connection with the attack and a hunt is on to nab others, the SP said.
Based on a complaint lodged by V Palanimurugan, Checkanurani police have registered cases under various sections, sources said.
Conversations