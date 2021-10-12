10 seriously injured in multiple collisions

Chennai :





Among them, 10 persons sustained severe injuries and two were critically injured. On information, Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and sent them to Tiruchy GH.

Mariappan (40), from E-Pudhur in Tiruchy hired a passenger van and took around 22 relatives to visit Thanthondrimalai temple. When the van was nearing Mukkombu, a mini container truck that was following their vehicle attempted to overtake them but suddenly, the truck collided with a SETC bus bound from Karur and in the impact, the passenger van where Mariappan and family were traveling rammed into the truck in which at least 22 persons sustained injuries.