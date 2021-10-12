Tue, Oct 12, 2021

PMK, NTK demand re-poll in Alangayam

Published: Oct 12,202102:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

PMK and NTK demand re-poll as incidents of furniture being broken.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Vellore: Cadres of the PMK and NTK demanded action and re-poll following incidents of furniture being broken inside the counting centre in Alangayam on Monday. While PMK cadre submitted a petition to the Tirupattur Collector’s PA demanding re-poll in the Alangayam PU after Sunday’s incident, NTK cadre demanded action by trying to hand over a petition to the BDO (in charge) Suresh on Monday. Meanwhile, Collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai inspected counting centres to ensure that nothing untoward occurs when votes polled are counted on Tuesday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations