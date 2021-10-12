PMK, NTK demand re-poll in Alangayam

PMK and NTK demand re-poll as incidents of furniture being broken.
Vellore: Cadres of the PMK and NTK demanded action and re-poll following incidents of furniture being broken inside the counting centre in Alangayam on Monday. While PMK cadre submitted a petition to the Tirupattur Collector’s PA demanding re-poll in the Alangayam PU after Sunday’s incident, NTK cadre demanded action by trying to hand over a petition to the BDO (in charge) Suresh on Monday. Meanwhile, Collectors of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai inspected counting centres to ensure that nothing untoward occurs when votes polled are counted on Tuesday.
