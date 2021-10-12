Only Chennai, Kovai have more than 100 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

After 1,39,360 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, an overall TPR of 0.9 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 2 per cent in Tirupur, while Chennai had 0.8 per cent TPR.





The active cases in the State dropped below 16,000, with 15,992 active cases recorded on Monday. The highest number of active cases, 1,856, is recorded in Chennai.





Of 13 more pandemic deaths, four were reported in Coimbatore. The total toll due to the virus in Tamil Nadu now stands at 35,796. So far, 26,27,780 people have recovered from the virus in the State after 1,428 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State.