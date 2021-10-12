Varumun Kappom: 50 medical camps to be held in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai :

Treatment for more than 20 diseases will be provided as part of the camps. This includes general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics, scans, ultrasound, blood tests, urine tests, sputum tests, stool tests, and cervical cancer tests.





Those individuals who require further treatment will be referred to the district headquarter hospital.





The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme cards will also be issued at these camps.





Vaccine coverage in State now at 67 per cent, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said at least six lakh people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin and 19 lakh people who were vaccinated with Covishield were awaiting the second dose.





“At least 11.02 lakh second doses were vaccinated during the fifth mega vaccination drive on Sunday. With this, the vaccination coverage in the State has reached 67 per cent,” he said.





So far, 1,800 people with mental illness have been identified and vaccinated and 2,247 homeless people have also been vaccinated. The focus is on sending more vaccines to immuno-compromised districts and encouraging vaccination through mega camps, he said.





The Minister also said 850 medical college seats have been allotted for the State and the inspection of three medical colleges is awaited. “The Director of Medical Education has submitted the required documents to the Union Government officials and inspections will be done soon,” he said.





Adding that counselling is being provided regularly to the students who have appeared for NEET this year, by 333 mental health counsellors and psychiatrists at government hospitals, Ma Su said: “More than 200 students were diagnosed with depression. A special show to cheer up the students will be broadcasted on Kalvi TV channel and YouTube,” he said.