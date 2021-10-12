Release 40 thousand million cubic feet due to TN: CWRC to Karnataka

Chennai :

In the CWRC meet held at Delhi, the Tamil Nadu government said it pointed out that Karnataka has not released water due to it, as per the modified judgment of the Supreme Court despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority directing the neighbouring state twice, to release water.





As on October 10, the shortfall in realisation from Karnataka was 25.84 TMC ft and this quantum should be released immediately and the CWMA meet should be convened expeditiously, the Tamil Nadu government urged, an official release here said.