Opposition AIADMK held discussions on the party's golden jubilee celebrations

Chennai :

The meeting, which was also attended by former ministers and other senior party functionaries, discussed in detail to celebrate the golden jubilee in a grand manner.





In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami said that the celebrations will also be held in neighbouring Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and in Andaman.





The AIADMK leaders also said that the meeting also decided to celebrate the occasion following all the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), issued by the government. In addition, cadres should also wear facemasks and maintain social distance during that time.





Starting October 17, the AIADMK would hold year-long celebrations of the golden jubilee (2021-22) of its founding. Accordingly, the AIADMK had also announced that sweets should also be distributed to the people on the occasion of the inaugural of the golden jubilee on October 17 following SOPs.