Heavy inflow into Mettur dam

Chennai :

The dam realised an inflow of 16,163 cusecs at 8 am on Sunday. Water flow into the dam has increased gradually from 9,018 cusecs on October 1. Apart from the release of water from dams in Karnataka, the heavy rain along the river course in TN has also led to an increase in inflow into the dam. The storage stood at 80.310 feet as against its FRL of 120 feet. The level has increased by nearly eight feet in the last 10 days.