Civic polls results to be litmus test for AIADMK

Chennai :

The civic polls results will be a litmus test for the party that recently lost the Assembly elections. At the same time, Sasikala is now back in the news and social media as her supporters in AIADMK and AMMK have started sharing posts stating that the ousted AIADMK leader will begin her new political innings from Tuesday when the rural civic poll results are out. Interestingly the AIADMK will be stepping into its 50th year on October 17, which was founded in 1972 by former CM MG Ramachandran.





“The margin between the AIADMK and the ruling DMK was just around 3 per cent and is the second election to be led by the dual leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Any major decrease in the vote share of AIADMK will lead to a volley of questions on the leadership of the party,” said a former AIADMK MLA.





The general perception is that in the wake of Income tax department attaching Sasikala properties, she will stay away from politics, but the former aide of Amma has other political plans. She will not get cowed down, the former legislator said.





“Chinnamma is waiting for the opportunity and has plans to visit the memorials of Anna, MGR, Jayalalithaa, by next week as the party will enter its golden jubilee year. Team Chinnamma is getting ready in a silent and steady manner,” said an AMMK district functionary wishing not to be named. The ousted AIADMK leader was silently waiting for the Civic polls to be over. She had already told her supporters not to rebel against the AIADMK thereby benefitting the DMK. Once the results are out on Tuesday, we will have more clarity, the AMMK functionary said adding that the difference of opinions within Chinnamma’s supporters is also being resolved.





When contacted, an AIADMK senior spokesperson said that there is a gag order in the party insisting not to comment on Sasikala. “The AMMK cadre and sulking AIADMK workers are the ones speculating about Sasikala. We are tired after fighting with the DMK in the Civic polls, they (Sasi and AMMK) are not even in the electoral race, so why should we comment on them now,” he quipped.