TN can’t afford power outages like in 2006-11: Kamal

Chennai :

He urged the state to get adequate coal required for power generation in the thermal plants from the Centre to avoid another round of power cuts like in 2006-11.





In a statement, Kamal said that coal is required for the uninterrupted operation of the thermal power plants. “Tamil Nadu has 4,320 MW capacity thermal power plants and it required to maintain minimum coal stock for 14 days, but the present stock will last for only four days in North Chennai, Mettur and Tuticorin thermal power plants,” he said, adding that all sections of the people, including industrialists fear that the low coal stock would result in power outages.





Recalling long hours of power cuts during the previous DMK regime in 2006-11, he said that all sections of the public, particularly industries, farmers and hospitals were severely impacted. Entrepreneurs in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Sivakasi and Karur suffered severe losses and some of them moved to other states, he said, adding that such a situation should not be allowed to repeat. “Tamil Nadu government should get adequate coal stock from the Centre,” he added.