12 startups get ‘sanction letters’ for financial support from CIIC

Chennai :

The SISFS scheme aims to provide financial assistance to startups for proof of concept, prototype development, product trials, market-entry, and commercialisation.





A total of 12 startups out of 267 have been qualified to receive a total fund of Rs 2.5 crore through CIIC after a close scrutiny by the Incubator Seed Fund Management Committee (ISMC).





As of July 2021, the Incubator Seed Fund Management committee received a total of 264 applications of which 35 applications were shortlisted out of which 17 applications were selected. Of this final list, sanction orders have been issued to 12 applicants.