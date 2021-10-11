GUVI, ‘Google for Education’ partner now

Chennai :

It widens the scope for students, early professionals and technological aspirants to learn programming, IT, and software skills in the comfort of their mother tongue.





Under this partnership, the startup GUVI plans to offer Google Cloud and Google for Education training and certification programmes.





More than 12 lakh people have already signed up for GUVI for its advanced pedagogical tools with more than 100 tech courses that help the learners to gain tech skills at affordable prices. Professionals from top companies like Flipkart, Chargebee, JusPay, etc have found GUVI to be a convenient path for upgrading their skill set and to stay relevant with the latest technologies.