Changes delay land pooling scheme

“Talks are going on with stakeholders and other government departments to make some modifications. The modifications are must so that the scheme could benefit both the government and public,” an urban development official said.





The official added that discussions will take some time and the implementation of land pooling scheme will get delayed. However the official refused to point out the exact clauses that will be modified, amended or removed.





The state Housing and Urban Development Department has released draft rules for land pooling area development scheme in February 2020.





The land pooling scheme will deal with the issues faced by the government and landowners while the land parcels are pooled in for industrial and housing developments. The draft rules of the scheme envisaged to provide more rights to the landowners.