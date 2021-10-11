Final round from today, Engg admissions to be over by Oct 17

Chennai :

After completing counselling for students under the special categories, including those studied in government schools, general academic counselling started from September 27 and the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) released provisional allotments on October 5. Accordingly, a total of 10,148 students got the provisional allotment.





Likewise, the second round of counselling for the students also started from October 1 and the provisional list for them was released on October 9. As many as 20,363 students have got the provisional allotment.





A senior official from the DOTE said that the third round of counselling for the students, who secured cutoff marks from 173.9 to 160, have started with more than 40,000 applicants participating in it.





“These students will get the provisional allotment on October 13,” he said adding “similarly, little over 50,000 students will be participating in the final round of counselling and they would get the provisional allotment on October 17.” As the whole engineering counselling process will be over on October 17 and the engineering colleges were instructed to be ready for taking physical classes for the freshers.